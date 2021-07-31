Normalizing nursing! Coco Austin explained her decision to continue breast-feeding her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” the model, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while sharing her parenting dos and don’ts. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

The Los Angeles native explained that while her little one does “eat steak and hamburgers,” Chanel “likes a little snack every now and then.”

Austin added, “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum previously wrote via Instagram in March 2020 that Chanel nursed “for comfort,” explaining, “Believe me, the girl loves meat so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected.”

The former reality star and Ice-T also let their daughter dictate where she sleeps and allow her to spend nights in their bed. “We call it the family bed,” Austin told Us. “We have Chanel and all four dogs.”

Because of their crowded set-up, Austin and the rapper, 63, “can’t be really spontaneous anymore” in their sex life. “We used to,” she said. “We have certain days where we have a free bed for our alone time.”

When it comes to Chanel’s bedtime, the couple “don’t mind” letting the little one stay up late because they are “not typical” parents.

Austin told Us, “We’re more of night entertainment. People have to understand, we have different times. Sometimes, I work until two in the morning. When [Ice-T’s] on tour, he’s doing a show at 12 at night. … So we transfer it a different way. Chanel gets up at 11 in the afternoon.”

Chanel will be less of a night owl when she starts school, her mom added.

One thing that won’t change, however, is the little one’s film taste. The pair’s daughter will likely continue watching horror movies with her parents since she “loves” them so much. Austin clarified, “She knows when there’s something that she can’t see. And she, like, turns her head and closes her eyes. She’s really good with that.”

With reporting by Joseph Drake