No shame in her game! Coco Austin explained her decision to still breast-feed her and Ice-T’s 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, after posting a nursing photo.

“I say when she is ready, she will let me know,” the model, 41, told an Instagram user who asked when she planned to stop.

A social media troll went on to ask what would happen if Chanel still wanted breast milk at age 12, and the Los Angeles native replied, “I think she will stop before then.” She also wrote, “Europeans ween around 7.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum clarified that the little one is potty-trained — and has been “since 2 years old.”

“At this point in nursing, it’s just for comfort,” Austin captioned her and her daughter’s Friday, March 13, social media upload. “Believe me, the girl loves meat so its not like she isn’t eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected.”

In September 2019, the actress told Us Weekly exclusively that Instagram trolls “need to have a baby to understand” why she bonds with Chanel through breast-feeding.

“[They] just have some time to kill [and] need to say something to get a reaction from you, and I don’t want to give them any time,” she explained to Us at the time. “I want to give lovers time, not the haters. … [Nursing is] about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition. Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”

Her husband, 62, chimed in, “What I think confuses people is they [see pictures] and they think Chanel doesn’t eat food. And she eats cheeseburgers. She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama. She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment. This chick eats chili fries, OK?”

Austin and the rapper welcomed their daughter in 2015, 10 years after tying the knot.