Not done yet! Coco Austin revealed that she is still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, because it brings her child comfort.

“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can,” the model, 40, captioned a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman [sic]/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject.”

Austin added, “At this point in nursing it’s just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn’t eating real food …Thank you to all that understand my view.. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected.”

The California native — who shares Chanel with her husband, Ice-T — explained to Us Weekly in September 2019 that people “need to have a baby to understand” why she continues to breastfeed.

“It’s about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition,” Austin explained. “Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”

She continued, “What I think confuses people is they saw the picture and they think Chanel doesn’t eat food. And she eats cheeseburgers. She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama. She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment. This chick eats chili fries, OK?”

Austin and Ice-T, 62, tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed Chanel in 2015. The rapper is also the father of daughter Letesha, 44, and son Tracy, 28, from previous relationships.

As Chanel gets older she’s started to become just as interested in fashion as her mother. Austin told Us in September 2019 that her daughter already has more than 100 pairs of shoes.

“She’s catching up [to me],” she said at the time. “But I have to say, when she throws on her little dresses, I have been having to say, ‘You have to match your dress to your shoes,’ and now she’s getting it. Now she’s picking out her own shoes at 3 years old.”