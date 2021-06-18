If there was an award for “relationship that best encapsulated the 1990s,” Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller would absolutely take home the gold.

The couple’s romance was short-lived, but every single thing about it could only be of that time. They met on the set of a movie called Hackers. The bride wore rubber pants and the groom wore black leather. The only way it could have been better is if Zima was served at the reception (and for all we know, it was).

The Maleficent actress and Elementary star began dating in 1995 while working together on the aforementioned Hackers, but lost touch after filming ended. They soon reconnected, though, and in March 1996, they tied the knot in a small ceremony attended only by Jolie’s mother and Miller’s best friend.

The Oscar winner famously accessorized her rubber pants with a t-shirt bearing her groom’s name — written in her own blood. “It’s your husband,” she told The New York Times in August 1996, explaining her look. “You’re about to marry him. You can sacrifice a little to make it really special.”

It was the first marriage for both Jolie and Miller, who were then 20 and 22, respectively. They separated within 18 months and divorced in 1999, but remained close friends even as they both moved on with other partners.

The Salt star was married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003, and that relationship also made gory headlines — the duo wore each other’s blood in vials around their necks. In 2004, she met Brad Pitt on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, released the following year. They dated for 10 years before tying the knot in August 2014, but split in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Miller, for his part, was married to actress Michele Hicks from 2008 to 2018. They share one son, Buster.

In June 2021, Jolie and the Trainspotting star made headlines once more when they started hanging out again amid her messy custody battle with Pitt. According to E! News, their rendezvous may be more to do with their children than themselves — Knox and Buster are reportedly good friends — but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if a reunion is in the cards.

