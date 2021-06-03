On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles. Lopez, 51 and Affleck, 48, were spotted cuddling and being very affectionate as they entered Wolfgang Puck’s newest L.A. eatery. The formerly engaged couple have been heating up, with a source telling Us, “their chemistry is off-the-charts, things are really starting to pick up steam with them.” This dinner comes right off the heels of Lopez being spotted at dinner with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami.

Later, the hosts discuss the drama surrounding Friends star Matthew Perry. Known to some many as Chandler Bing, Perry 51, and his fiancé, Molly Hurwitz, 29 have called off their engagement. Perry’s rep told Us, “Some things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The 17 Again star has been open about his troubles with substance abuse, entering rehab twice, once in 1997and again in 2001.

The hosts also explore Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s possible baby name for their soon-to-be-born baby girl. Following the death of Prince Philip last month, U.K. Gambling site Ladbrokes, revealed the name Philippa has the strongest odds for the prediction of their baby’s name.

