Hot Hollywood >Episode 128

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA, Matthew Perry Calls off Engagement

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles. Lopez, 51 and Affleck, 48, were spotted cuddling and being very affectionate as they entered Wolfgang Puck’s newest L.A. eatery. The formerly engaged couple have been heating up, with a source telling Us, “their chemistry is off-the-charts, things are really starting to pick up steam with them.” This dinner comes right off the heels of Lopez being spotted at dinner with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami.

Hot Hollywood Podcast Inside Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Steamy Night Out Matthew Perry
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Matthew Perry. Shutterstock (3)

Jen! J. Lo! All of Ben Affleck’s Loves and Flings Through the Years

Read article

Later, the hosts discuss the drama surrounding Friends star Matthew Perry. Known to some many as Chandler Bing, Perry 51, and his fiancé, Molly Hurwitz, 29 have called off their engagement. Perry’s rep told Us, “Some things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The 17 Again star has been open about his troubles with substance abuse, entering rehab twice, once in 1997and again in 2001.

Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline

Read article

The hosts also explore Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s possible baby name for their soon-to-be-born baby girl. Following the death of Prince Philip last month, U.K. Gambling site Ladbrokes, revealed the name Philippa has the strongest odds for the prediction of their baby’s name.

For this and much more, listen now!

Episode 127

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Shanna Moakler Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into all the details surrounding Shanna Moakler’s comments about her ex Travis Barker dating Kourtney Kardashian, including her allegations...
Flip podcast card

Episode 127

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Inside Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Custody Agreement
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with...
Flip podcast card

Episode 126

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into all the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The duo called off their engagement in 2002, but have recently been...
Flip podcast card

Episode 125

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Arrested for Domestic Violence
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down Queen Elizabeth II’s first public appearance since the two-week national mourning period of the passing of her husband, Prince Philip. Prince...
Flip podcast card

Episode 124

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Why J. Lo and A-Rod Ended Their Engagement
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into the factors that led to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ending their two-year engagement. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 51, and...
Flip podcast card