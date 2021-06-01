Playing the name game! Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle, who have a second baby on the way, have previously shared their taste in monikers.

The couple, who share son Archie, 2, received suggestions during their October 2018 Australian royal tour ahead of their son’s arrival. “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone,” the Suits alum, 39, said at the time. “We’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

While speaking with onlookers at the time, Harry, 36, called Harriet a “great name” for a girl.

Three months later during a visit with St. Anne’s Catholic Primary School students, the former military pilot asked a mom how to spell her daughter Lily’s name.

A 7-year-old named Megan Dudley told reporters at the time that she’d asked Meghan whether she would name their little one Amy. The little one recalled, “She said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.'”

When the former actress gave birth in May 2019, she and the England native named their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The moniker paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, since one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland. Archie means “true and bold” and “truly brave” in Scottish and German, respectively, while Harrison translates to “son of Harry.”

The pair announced in February that their second baby is on the way. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harry revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival during a CBS tell-all the following month, gushing, “It’s a girl! Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Meghan chimed in with the baby-to-be’s “summer” due date, noting at the time that they would be all set with two kids.

While awaiting their daughter’s arrival, Harry celebrated another major milestone — the release of his AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. The duke described his mental health struggles in the show, which premiered on May 21. The proud father shared his son’s milestones as well, shedding some light on a few of Archie’s first words.

“One of the first words that he said apart from ‘Mama’ [and] ‘Papa’ was then ‘Grandma. Grandma Diana,’” the Duke of Sussex said last month. “It’s the sweetest thing. At the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”