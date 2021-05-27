On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.

Later, the hosts discuss the recently released photos of singer Ariana Grande and realtor Dalton Gomez’s wedding. A source close to the singer confirmed to Us that the couple, “had around 20 guests and had the time of their lives, the day was truly about them and they had an amazing time.” The “Dangerous Woman” singer hosted her guests at her home in Montecito, California, and wore an amazing custom-made Vera Wang dress.

The hosts explore Meghan Markle’s new healing practices that she is reportedly performing on her son, Archie, as well as her pets. Reportedly, Markle, 39, is using the practice of Reiki healing, a process, of using energy waves to promote health and a general improved overall health. Lastly, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood podcast” discusses Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wild outfit choices for the Billboard Music Awards.

