Hot Hollywood >Episode 127

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Custody Agreement After Years of Battling

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Divorce Drama, Custody Battle and More

Hot Hollywood Podcast Inside Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Custody Agreement
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. David Fisher/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Later, the hosts discuss the recently released photos of singer Ariana Grande and realtor Dalton Gomez’s wedding. A source close to the singer confirmed to Us that the couple, “had around 20 guests and had the time of their lives, the day was truly about them and they had an amazing time.” The “Dangerous Woman” singer hosted her guests at her home in Montecito, California, and wore an amazing custom-made Vera Wang dress.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The hosts explore Meghan Markle’s new healing practices that she is reportedly performing on her son, Archie, as well as her pets. Reportedly, Markle, 39, is using the practice of Reiki healing, a process, of using energy waves to promote health and a general improved overall health. Lastly, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood podcast” discusses Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wild outfit choices for the Billboard Music Awards.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple

For this and much more, listen now!

Episode 126

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into all the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The duo called off their engagement in 2002, but have recently been...
Flip podcast card

Episode 125

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Arrested for Domestic Violence
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down Queen Elizabeth II’s first public appearance since the two-week national mourning period of the passing of her husband, Prince Philip. Prince...
Flip podcast card

Episode 124

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Why J. Lo and A-Rod Ended Their Engagement
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we look into the factors that led to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ending their two-year engagement. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 51, and...
Flip podcast card

Episode 124

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Why Jana Kramer Filed for Divorce
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we investigate the factors that led to Jana Kramer filing for divorce from Mike Caussin. News that the “Why Ya Wanna” singer, 37, and former Buffalo...
Flip podcast card

Episode 123

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Khloe Kardashian Devastated Over Unretouched Photo
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding the leak of an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian taken by one of her assistants. The reality star, 36, is...
Flip podcast card