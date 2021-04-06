Get ready to binge! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first project for Netflix.

Titled Heart of Invictus, the new docuseries will follow athletes from around the world as they train for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now rescheduled to 2022 because of the pandemic.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Competitors in the Invictus Games are armed services veterans who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses. Harry, who will appear in and executive produce the show, founded the event in 2014.

In September 2020, the prince and his wife, 39, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, films, scripted series and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the pair said at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

When the Games were postponed last year, Harry sent a video message to competitors via Twitter, noting that the decision to move the event was “the safest” option for everyone involved. “I know how disappointed you must all be,” he said. “This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can. The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter, to get even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness.”

The father of Archie, 23 months, also participated in a virtual Invictus event in June, encouraging athletes to take care of each other. “I hope that all the nations, competitors and family and friends are coping well to support each other during this time, and I know you’ll be showing that resilience that is so central to the Invictus community,” he said in a video message. “I hope this conversation will be the first of many, and I am really looking forward to a time when we can come together again.”

The news comes weeks after Harry and the Suits alum’s bombshell tell-all aired on CBS. In the interview, the pair explained why they decided to step down as working members of royal family. Though the move has prompted tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William, a source told Us Weekly last month that Harry “does not have any regrets” and “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter.”