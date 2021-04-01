Hot Hollywood >Episode 122

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is Arrested While Bravo Cameras Roll and Meghan Markle Eyes a Presidential Run

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding the arrest of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s’ Jen Shah. According to the Southern District U.S. Attorney,​​​ Shah, 47, and one of her assistants, Stewart Smith, carried out a wide-ranging telemarking scheme, which defrauded hundreds of victims, many over the age of 55.

The Bravo star allegedly generated and sold “lead lists” made up of innocent people who were told they were investing in business opportunities, pushed on them by Shah, Smith and their coconspirators. However those who participated were getting involved in fraudulent schemes, allegedly motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Shah and Smith now face up to 50 years of jail time for their alleged crimes.

Jen Shah’s Arrest and Meghan Markle eyeing the presidency
Jen Shah and Meghan Markle Bravo; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Furthermore, the hosts dish on the possibility that the United States could see a familiar name on the presidential ballot. Make way for President Meghan Markle?

“I think she has a good chance of getting into the White House,” royal biographer Tom Bower, who reportedly signed a six-figure deal to write about Prince Harry’s wife, told Closer magazine in the U.K. “I really believe it’s where she sees herself going.”

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details about Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicole Peltz wearing each other’s (gold-plated) wisdom teeth as jewelry. The hosts also look into the downfall of David Dobrik and the allegations of rape within his “Vlog Squad” home.

For this and much more, listen now!

