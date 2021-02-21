Awkward! Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page slipped into character as the Duke of Hastings during his Saturday Night Live debut to recreate the Netflix series’ steamy sex scenes.

Page, 31, starred in the sketch alongside Chloe Fineman doing her best impression of Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the period drama. SNL called in cast members Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat to play intimacy coordinators with some questionable ideas about how to approach Bridgerton‘s sex scenes.

Kate McKinnon, playing a crew member named Deirdre, explained to the pair, “This next scene includes nudity and simulated intercourse, so we’re going to clear the set. Regé and Phoebe will have a brief rehearsal with an intimacy coordinator to make sure you’re both comfortable with the scene.”

She revealed that their usual intimacy coordinators came in contact with COVID, so they had to call in reinforcements. Enter Davidson, 27, and Moffat, 38, with a “dong bag” and green pasties in hand. “They’re bright green so they can green screen in someone else’s nips,” Davidson’s character said of the nipple covers. The pair went on to suggest a series of sex positions and lines for Page and Fineman, 32. While the Waterloo Road alum wasn’t interested, the Duchess of Hastings eventually came around to the idea.

As for Dynevor, 25, she also got a kick out of the sketch. “😂 @regejean @chloeiscrazy killed it!!!” she wrote via Instagram Story after the show aired. Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen also shared his reaction.

“Dying 😂🤣😂” he wrote, adding shout-outs to Jean, Dynevor “and our amazing & real IC @lizzyhtalbot.”

Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live was Page’s first time as host. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his dressing room on the set, revealing the sweet note Regina King — who hosted the previous episode — left for him. “Regé-Jean you got next and you are going to be amazing!!!! I’m a big fan,” she wrote on a Post-It left on a mirror for him to find. The England native snapped a selfie with the note, adding, “Thank you @iamreginaking The feeling is very mutual.”

Page is gearing up to return to the Bridgerton set in the coming months to begin filming season 2 of the Netflix series. While he hasn’t yet said much about what the future holds for his character or his onscreen romance with Dynevor, his costars have. Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise on Bridgerton, told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this week she thinks her character will “be pissed” when she finds out who Lady Whistledown is.

“I just can’t imagine what that is going to be like,” she said, adding, “That’s such a shock to a friendship. You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandal.”

Bridgerton was renewed for a second season in January. A premiere date hasn’t been announced, but it is confirmed that the show will center around Jonathan Bailey‘s character, Anthony Bridgerton.