Royally hilarious! Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The actor, 31, will take center stage on February 20 alongside musical guest Bad Bunny. Neither Page nor the “Dakiti” singer, 26, has appeared on Saturday Night Live before.

Following the announcement on Saturday, February 13, Twitter was flooded with positive responses. Netflix shared a photo of the show’s lineup announcement, writing, “From Bridgerton to New York! Can’t wait to see Regé-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live!”

“Wow proof of how huge BRIDGERTON is? Regé-Jean Page is hosting SNL next week,” a fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Oh my my…Regé-Jean Page is hosting #SNL next week…..😍❤️👌.”

A third, meanwhile, gushed online, “I live for anything and everything #Bridgerton, and hell yes, I’m going to be tuning in to next week’s #SNL for @regejean.”

The Brit follows hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King, all of whom were first-time hosts as well.

Page retweeted the announcement but hasn’t spoken out about the milestone moment yet. He also shared the news via Instagram Story and a post. Although he’s the first Bridgerton star to appear on SNL since the period drama premiered on Netflix in December 2020, it’s not the first time the show’s been brought up on the sketch comedy series.

During the January 31 episode of the show, hosted by Krasinski, the cast dreamed up a new theme song for the sexy series and several other popular shows, including The Office. Chloe Fineman, who stars on SNL, debuted her Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) impression online weeks earlier, on January 10.

Bridgerton has been named Netflix’s most popular original series, reaching more than 80 million households around the world. It was renewed for a second season in January and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, will be the main subject.

Page, for his part, has gotten recognition for his part in the show. He’s currently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and NAACP Image Award for his role as The Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton. Costar Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, was also nominated for an NAACP award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The show itself is also nominated for several honors at both awards shows.