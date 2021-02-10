Bridgerton was Netflix’s diamond of the season — and fans have shared all their hottest takes about the period drama on social media since its Christmas Day debut.

The Shondaland series is set in the Regency era in London and follows the Bridgerton family as eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) begins her search for a suitable husband. She cooks up a scheme to pursue a pretend courtship with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), but things don’t go entirely to plan. Amid Daphne’s romantic ups and downs, an anonymous columnist spreads juicy gossip about the town’s wealthiest citizens under the pseudonym Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Bridgerton quickly became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform, reaching more than 80 million households in its first month. In January, Netflix officially renewed the hit series for a second season, which will follow the timeline of author Julia Quinn‘s novels by focusing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). The British actor, 32, recently discussed his turn to step into the Bridgerton spotlight, telling Entertainment Weekly that he’s “excited” to see what comes next.

“I’d seen lots of Shondaland shows, and their ability to really stitch in real humanity into a world [buoys me]. And there’s nothing more finished than a Netflix show. It’s so elevated and heightened and escapist and extraordinary,” Bailey told the outlet. “With that in mind, it’s not scary then, stepping into your season as a Bridgerton because everyone around you is going to be doing amazing stuff. All the little storylines, all the little flavors are great. The excitement genuinely is to see the character development and to be able to play around with that. … We really are a family and knowing where everyone’s going to end up, we’re all in it together.”

For Bailey, the show’s massive success has been “completely wild, to say the least.” Dynevor, for her part, is happy to have her costars along for the ride as they rise to stardom. While speaking with The Guardian in January, the Younger alum said that Page, 31, has been a good support system.

“It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates,” Dynevor explained. “Unfortunately now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot.”

Fans instantly fell in love with Dynevor and Page’s characters — and their magnetic chemistry even had some viewers convinced that sparks were flying between them off-screen. Page previously denied romance rumors, while his costar described the world they created in Bridgerton as a perfect escape from real life.

“It has come out at a moment when people need it,” Dynevor told The Guardian. “It’s distracting and fun – a nice little bit of respite from the world we’re having to endure at the moment.”

Keep scrolling to see some of the best fan-made memes about the steamy Netflix series.

Everyone thinking they’re a Bridgerton when they’re actually a Featherington — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 21, 2021

me watching bridgerton and hearing pop songs being played like classical music: pic.twitter.com/gRVdLO1cg9 — 🐉 O𝕸𝖆𝖎𝖒𝖆 Mou Shindeiru (@Maima_XO) January 19, 2021

My one an only contribution to the greatness that is #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/4eMxHs4Wq9 — Jess Lynn (@jess_lynn6) January 4, 2021

Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM — Maria🐝 (@safetykathony) December 27, 2020

Me distracting my mom with fun facts about the actors during all the #Bridgerton sex scenes pic.twitter.com/hok8X4Cnav — claire🐧 (@Claire_W1234) December 28, 2020