Dan Levy's Mom Calls Out His Childhood Bullies Ahead of His 'SNL' Debut

Mom’s got his back. Dan Levy‘s mom, Deborah Divine, showed her love for her son hours before the Schitt’s Creek star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, February 6.

The screenwriter, 61, sent a message to the bullies who made her son’s life a misery growing up. “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 – just because he was different,” Divine tweeted on Saturday. “Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'”

“Love this, best Mum tweet of all time,” one fan commented. “You may have waited 25 years for this moment but I’ve no doubt you had faith in him from the get go and he’s been making you proud well before now. Good always comes good.”

“As a fellow Mama Bear, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS!” another replied. “Cannot wait to watch your amazing son tonight on SNL! Thank you to both of you for inspiring the LGBTQ community with the awesome examples you set!”

Levy, 37, retweeted Divine’s message, simply writing “Mom” along with a black heart. His father, Eugene Levy, had shared his excitement over his only son’s SNL gig last month, retweeting Dan’s announcement and writing, “That’s my boy!! Hosting SNL Feb 6!!!”

It’s not the first time Divine has given her son a public shout-out. Back in April 2020, she shared a similar fierce message as the series finale of Schitt’s Creek aired.

“Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl,” she tweeted at the time. “Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one.”

“This. Love you, mom,” the Happiest Season star wrote in response.

That same month, Dan got emotional during an interview on the Late Late Show With James Corden as he recalled his mother’s message.

“I was a complete mess. It completely killed me. I was teetering on the brink of being OK,” he told James Corden after the British host read Divine’s tweet. “It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them in check. And then my mom tweeted that and I read it and completely fell apart. Had just a solid cry. It’s been a lot of tears, which I don’t think are a bad thing, but it was heavy.”

Calling it “pretty huge,” Dan added, “I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because that’s the power of support and that’s the power of encouragement and acceptance.”

“I think there’s so much fear associated still to this day with parents looking at their queer children and wondering whether they’re going to turn out OK,” he continued. “For her to sort of say that and champion me in that kind of way, it’s very lovely. And beautifully written, might I add.”

Saturday Night Live with Dan Levy hosting and Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest airs on NBC on Saturday, February 6, at 11:30 p.m. ET.