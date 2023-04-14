Weighing in on his reputation. Pete Davidson has seen all the comments about his BDE — and he still has some questions.

“I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis,” the comedian, 29, said on Thursday, April 13, during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God‘s “Breakfast Club” show, referring to the idea that he has “big d—k energy.”

“It’s not too big or too small,” Davidson continued. “Yeah, I don’t understand that. It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough to hurt, is what I was told.”

The Saturday Night Live alum has made headlines over the years for his personal life. His high-profile romance with Ariana Grande raised eyebrows in 2018 when the singer made some NSFW comments about their sex life.

Davidson, who was engaged to Grande, 29, admitted at the time that he didn’t “hate” how their relationship was discussed by the public. “I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big d—k energy, then sick,” the actor told Variety in August 2018. “My favorite thing was my mom was like, ‘Peter, they’re saying you had a big penis just like your father.’ What the f–k!”

The couple ultimately called it quits that same year after a whirlwind romance. Davidson was then linked to Kate Beckinsale before moving on with Phoebe Dynevor in March 2021. Following a brief connection with the Bridgerton star, 27, news broke that the King of Staten Island actor was dating Kim Kardashian.

The duo, who shared an onscreen kiss during the reality star’s SNL hosting debut in October 2021, confirmed their relationship one month later. Kardashian, 42, offered a glimpse at their connection while filming her Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'” the Skims founder, who was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, detailed during a June 2022 episode of the hit series. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Davidson and Kardashian had called it quits. Davidson was later spotted spending time with Emily Ratajkowski before going public with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders earlier this year.

Davidson recently questioned why his dating history had become a major topic of discussion.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said during a March episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”