A paw-fect companion until the end. Pete Davidson is mourning the death of his family’s beloved pet.

“Hey, guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, wrote in an emotional Instagram note, shared via friend and Bupkis writer Dave Sirius’ account on Thursday, May 4. “Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure I’d even be around without him.”

He added: “He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL, my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.”

The comedian — who exited Saturday Night Live at the end of season 47 last year — had long lived at home in Staten Island, New York, with mother Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson. Pete, who has frequently been candid about his various mental health struggles, eventually moved out of his mom’s basement in April 2021, but remained close with his mom and sibling.

“My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry,” the Meet Cute star concluded his social media tribute to the puppy, sharing a handful of sweet pics with the pooch. “Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Pete — who is currently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders after brief flings with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski — has previously been candid about his puppy pals.

“I got three dogs during the pandemic ‘cause it was hard,” the King of Staten Island actor said during a November 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Now, I got the first dog for me but I had to leave and go do something, so it had to stay with my mom and then when I came back, the dog was like really tight with my mom. Like, it wasn’t as excited to see me as it was my mom, so I bought another one.”

He added at the time: “Then, same situation happened where I had to go away for a little bit but I can’t leave [the dog] with my mom because I saw what happened with the first one. So, I gave it to my sister ‘cause she’s less lovable of the Davidsons … and I came back and same thing happened. So, I bought a third dog and now he’s with me all the time.”

Pete’s emotional tribute to the late pooch comes days after his debut SNL hosting gig was canceled amid the Writers’ Guild of America strike.