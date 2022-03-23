Babies on the brain? Pete Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, seemingly wants her son to have children with Kim Kardashian.

After an Instagram user commented that Kardashian “will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year” on a Tuesday, March 22, Instagram photo of the comedian, 28, and the reality star, 41, Amy sent a telling reply, according to Page Six.

“Yayyyy!” the Brooklyn native allegedly wrote on the social media upload. (Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Davidson regarding the report.)

Amy’s son was first linked to the Kardashians star in October 2021 after the Los Angeles native hosted Saturday Night Live. The Selfish author made their relationship Instagram official five months later.

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

The following month, another insider gushed to Us that “Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple.”

The makeup mogul was previously married to Kanye West, and she shares four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — with the 44-year-old rapper. Not only has the Grammy winner recently bashed his ex-wife’s coparenting tactics, but West has also slammed Davidson, whom he calls “Skete,” on multiple occasions.

Kaley Cuoco, James Gunn and more celebrities recently came to the King of Staten Island star’s defense amid the record producer’s comments.

Trevor Noah, for his part, called the Yeezy designer’s behavior “belligerent” in an episode of the Daily Show earlier this month.

“I’ll be honest with you, what I see from this situation — I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything,” the Born a Crime author, 38, said on his Comedy Central show. “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [a relationship].”

When West slammed the political commentator via Instagram with a racial slur, his account was suspended for 24 hours for violating the platform’s harassment policy. The songwriter has yet to return.

West was subsequently banned from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and Noah tweeted on Sunday, March 20, that he wants to “counsel” the “Stronger” rapper instead of “cancel” him.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.