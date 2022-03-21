Mixed feelings. After the Recording Academy banned Kanye West from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, celebrities weighed in with their thoughts — and they weren’t all supportive of the decision.

The ladies of The View devoted a portion of their “Hot Topics” segment to the 44-year-old rapper on Monday, March 21, and they disagreed about whether the Academy made the right choice. The “Famous” artist has been lashing out at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, via social media since they began dating in October 2021. The Chicago native also made headlines last week for targeting D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

Ana Navarro expressed her support for both the Grammy ban and Instagram’s decision to temporarily suspend him from the platform earlier this month.

“I question what’s taken the social platforms so long to bar him after he’s been posting threats and horrible, vile comments against so many people for such a long time,” the commentator, 50, said. “Too often people who are rich, who are famous, surround themselves by an entourage who like the trappings so much that they’re incapable of confronting you with the truth.”

Navarro’s cohost Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying that she was “uncomfortable” with the Academy’s choice to ban him from the show, set to air on CBS Sunday, April 3. “I believe in consequence culture,” she added. “I don’t believe in cancel culture.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, March 20, that the Recording Academy had axed West’s scheduled performance for the 64th edition of the awards show. An insider said that the decision was inspired by the Yeezy designer’s recent Instagram activity, which included slinging racial slurs at Noah, 38.

The comedian is scheduled to host the Grammys for the second year in a row. Earlier this month, the Born a Crime author discussed West’s mental health during an episode of The Daily Show.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” the political commentator said. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

Noah continued: “With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah, but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not [his] problem. Or it is [his] problems? Which is it?”

Keep scrolling for more celeb reactions to the Grammys’ decision.