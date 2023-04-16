A Saturday Night Live reunion is on the way! Pete Davidson is slated to host the next episode of the variety series nearly one year after his departure.

“Coming up next!!!” a post read on SNL’s Instagram account on Saturday, April 15, revealing that Davidson, 29, will lead the Saturday, May 6, episode. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert will serve as the musical guest.

The Bupkis star rose to fame as one of the ensemble players on SNL in 2014. He continued to perform on the sketch series for eight seasons before ultimately announcing in May 2022 that he was ready to take his final bow.

“It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one,” the New York native captioned an Instagram note, shared via pal — and SNL writer — Dave Sirius’ account at the time. “When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up [comedian]. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.”

He continued: “I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand-up and personal bits on ‘Weekend Update’ as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

The Meet Cute actor concluded his note by revealing that SNL “is my home” and that he intended to return “next year” for a John “Mulaney musical” number.

Davidson’s final episode on SNL aired live on May 21, 2022, in which the Bodies Bodies Bodies star paid tribute to his show tenure during one last “Weekend Update” segment.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” he gushed to Colin Jost and Michael Che during the sketch. “Look at me when I started here: Back then I was just, like, a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work.”

He added at the time: “When I auditioned for SNL, [Lorne] said, ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show, so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did and that’s why people who don’t think I deserve the job shouldn’t really hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.