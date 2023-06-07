Feuds as wild as the jungle. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has never been afraid to call out celebrities for their actions towards wildlife and pets.

Pete Davidson caught slack from the nonprofit organization in June 2023 after he was seen buying a cavapoo puppy from a pet store with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. At the time, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, exclusively told Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live alum’s decision to purchase his pet rather than adopt was “tragic” because “a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

He continued: “Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

Davidson, for his part, slammed the organization’s criticism by leaving Nachminovitch a heated voicemail. “I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” the King of Staten Island star explained in an audio clip. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs. And my mom’s f–king dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog. So, why don’t you do your research before you f–king create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c–t. F–k you and suck my d–k.”

The Meet Cute actor welcomed his new furry friend in June 2023, one month after his family mourned the loss of their beloved pup Henry, whom he called “the happiest and sweetest dog” via an Instagram message shared on his friend Dave Sirus’ account.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While other stars such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have been scrutinized for wearing real fur and animal skin clothing and accessories, PETA targeted Lady Gaga in June 2014 after she shared snaps of her French Bulldog, Asia, posing in bejeweled headpieces, necklaces and earrings via Instagram.

“Lady Gaga may choose to decorate herself with elaborate and even uncomfortable outfits, but Asia doesn’t get to make that choice,” a rep for the organization told Us in a statement at the time. “Although it seems pretty clear that Lady Gaga loves Asia, we think Asia—and all dogs—are adorable without all the added flair. The best accessory for any dog is a comfortable, secure, well-fitting harness, which is perfect for long walks together.”

The A Star is Born actress also received heavy backlash for sporting her now-infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. While PETA president Ingrid E. Newkirk called the look “offensive,” Gaga clarified she did not attend to disrespect vegans or vegetarians with her out-of-the-box look.

“As you know, I am the most judgment-free human being on the earth,” the Grammy winner told Ellen DeGeneres after the September 2010 awards show. “However, it has many interpretations, but for me this evening, if we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones. And, I am not a piece of meat.”

Scroll below to see which other stars have beef with PETA: