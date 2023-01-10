North West Spoils Her Dogs With a Large Holiday Meal After Garage Backlash

North West filmed herself preparing food for her dogs after Kim Kardashian received backlash for a past video of their pets.

“New Year’s dog plates,” Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter captioned a TikTok video on Monday, January 9.

In the clip, North shared the colorful spread for her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, which included lettuce, pear, chicken, peanuts better, carrots and salmon. The reality star’s eldest child also added a guide showing which human foods she is allowed to feed her pets.

The social media upload comes less than a month after Kardashian, 41, came under fire for a since-deleted video.

“This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…,” a TikTok user wrote alongside the reposted footage which showed the family’s dogs gated off in a separate room while surrounded by Christmas trees, stockings and various toys.

Some fans quickly called out the California native for allowing the dogs to be caged in. Meanwhile, other followers defended Kardashian by pointing out the amount of space the pets had for themselves.

The Hulu personality, for her part, remained tight-lipped about the video that briefly went up on her joint TikTok account with North. Kardashian, who also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, previously defended her decision to let North have access to social media.

In February 2022, West, 45, made headlines when he slammed Kardashian for not including him in the discussion. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the rapper wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Skims founder, for her part, publicly defended herself against the “constant attacks” from her ex.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she explained in her own Instagram post. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian added: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The Yeezy designer later opened up about his coparenting approach with Kardashian. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September 2022.

According to West, his children are with their mother most of the time. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children,” he added. “So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

Two months later, the former couple’s divorce was officially settled. According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Kardashian and West will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children. The musician will also be required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses.