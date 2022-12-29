Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash From Fans Who Think Her Dogs Live in a Garage

Kim Kardashian‘s holiday videos with daughter North, 9, have become a topic of conversation after fans noticed that the family’s dogs may be living in the garage.

In a since-deleted TikTok, which was posted earlier this month, the reality star’s eldest child showed their two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, spending time in the garage. The dogs, who were gated off, were surrounded by mini Christmas trees, stockings and various toys.

Shortly after the video came under fire, it was no longer available on Kardashian’s joint social media account with North. “This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…,” a TikTok user wrote after they reposted the video on their own channel.

In the comments section, people were quick to call out the Hulu personality, 42, for seemingly keeping her dogs caged in. “They have acres of land but they keep dogs in their garage smh,” one social media user wrote in response. Another follower questioned why Kardashian didn’t want to “provide a better life” for her pets.

However, others were not as bothered by the video. “Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all,” a third commentator said.

The Skims founder previously made headlines for her shared TikTok account after North went live without her mother’s permission in December 2021. At the time, Kardashian discussed creating boundaries when it comes to her children having access to the internet.

“In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it,” she explained on the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast.

Kardashian, who also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, defended her decision again after the Yeezy founder, 45, called her out. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the rapper wrote via Instagram in February.

In response, the KKW Beauty founder accused West of “constant attacks” against her since their split.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021, explained in her own Instagram post. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

She continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Earlier this month, the California native reflected on the challenges of coparenting in the public eye. “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she said while getting emotional on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, which was posted on Monday, December 26.

While addressing West’s controversial social media behavior, Kardashian recalled trying to prevent her kids from seeing the posts.

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything,” she continued. “I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard. I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.”

