“True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like,” Khloé Kardashian gushed via Instagram in June 2022, sharing a snap of her daughter, True, cuddling her new feline companion.

The Good American cofounder — who shares True and a baby boy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — was open to a new pet shortly after they settled into their new Hollywood Hills estate.

“It’s her first pet besides her fish Nemo,” the Kardashians personality added via Instagram comment that June, referring to their family’s pet fish. “She was asking for Grey Kitty for awhile and once we moved I promised her we would get a cat. She hasn’t put her down since December lol. She’s obsessed. … Grey Kitty is so patient with True. She’s a sweet kitty.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, gifted their daughters — Penelope and North, respectively — twin Pomeranian puppies in June 2017. Penelope — whom the Poosh founder shares with ex Scott Disick — chose to name her pup Honey while North — Kim’s eldest daughter with ex-husband Kanye West — went with Sushi. However, the Skims mogul was less than thrilled by Sushi’s addition to the family.

“Yours is so much more calm,” Kim — who also shares daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with the rapper — told her older sister in a December 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after she attempted to swap dogs. “I swear [Honey] likes me better now, she’s adjusted. Look how calm she is, you’re not getting her back.”

Kourtney, who also shares sons Mason and Reign with the Talentless founder, retorted: “This is not your dog! Do you even like dogs? You hate dogs! It’s Penelope’s! It’s not yours.”

The Hulu personality, who wed Travis Barker in May 2022, was eventually able to trade the dogs back and return Penelope’s beloved Honey home. “I mean, whatever, I guess she can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi’s barking forever,” the Selfish author eventually admitted via confessional.

Kylie Jenner, for her part, is a doting dog mom to Norman, Bambi and Kevin, who’ve become close to the beauty mogul’s daughter, Stormi. (Jenner and partner Travis Scott share Stormi and a son, who was born in February 2022.)

“To our future women,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned a March 2020 Instagram carousel of Stormi cuddling one of the family pups.

