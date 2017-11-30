Kim Kardashian tried to get away with stealing her niece Penelope Disick’s dog, Honey! In a new clip for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing on Sunday, December 3, Kourtney Kardashian dropped by Kim’s house and caught her red-handed while holding the mellow dog in her arms.

“Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore!” Kourtney, 38, said in the video while carrying Kim’s Pomeranian, Sushi, in a cage. “Give me my dog! Why don’t you want me to get the dog back? All your dog does is bark all day!”

“I know, yours is so much more calm,” Kim said as her big sister started chasing her around the kitchen. “I swear she likes me better now, she’s adjusted. Look how calm she is, you’re not getting her back.”

“This is not your dog! Do you even like dogs? You hate dogs! It’s Penelope’s! It’s not yours,” Kourtney fired back. In the end, the mom of three manages to make a quick getaway with Honey, leaving Sushi with her rightful owner. Kim, 37, accepted her defeat and said: “I mean, whatever, I guess she can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi’s barking forever, I guess.” In a different clip from the upcoming episode, Kim revealed she had been dealing with sleepless nights because of the puppy’s incessant barking, which is what caused her to swap dogs with her niece.

her name is honey A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Kim and Kourtney got the two sister Pomeranians in June for their daughters’ birthdays. While Penelope, 5, named her furry friend Honey, the KKW Beauty founder had to ask her followers for help naming North’s pup. “You guys, how cute is Northie’s little puppy? What should we name you?” she asked in a video kissing her new pet back in June. The mom of two then took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the tan pups, writing: “Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?”

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

While it took nearly two weeks, North, 4, finally settled on a name with the help of her mom’s 57 million Twitter followers. The Selfish author shared a poll with her followers at the time, making them choose between the names Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop, Sushi and Goldie. While Peachy Pop won the majority of the votes with 29 percent, the West family settled on Sushi after it came in second place with 25 percent of the votes.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

