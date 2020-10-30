Lady Gaga Rewears Her Meat Dress and Other Iconic Looks

Epic. Lady Gaga put back on some of her most iconic looks for a video urging people to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, October 30, the 34-year-old singer posted a video to her Twitter feed, telling fans why it’s important to vote. Throughout the nearly 3-minute clip, the Star Is Born actress goes through a variety of costume changes highlighting all the key points of her legendary music career.

It starts with the “Rain on Me” singer in a spiky, silver number with a yellow wig from the Monster Ball. “So the election, this coming Tuesday, we’re almost there, we need to talk,” she says, before going on to congratulate those who have already voted.

From this point, she continues to stun in standout ensembles. This includes the blue cutout, bodysuit from the Poker Face era, the pink hat and booty shorts from Joanne and the Super Bowl Half Time look from 2017.

And naturally, what would a round-up of Gaga’s looks be without the meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards?

“I’ve never been shy to make my voice heard. I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat,” she says. “Jumping off of stadiums, screaming on stage. I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice. And what I believe.”

She continues, “my voice will be heard this election. Will yours?”

This isn’t the only way the performer is using fashion to make a political statement. When dropping off the absentee ballot on Tuesday, October 27, she turned the trip into a catwalk, wearing platform metallic pink boots and an oversized tee. “Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness,” she captioned the post.

Keep scrolling to see all the epic looks Lady Gaga rewears in her voting video.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)