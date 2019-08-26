



Expanding their brood! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) welcomed a new member into their family ahead of their upcoming wedding celebration — an adorable spotted kitten.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!! Thanks guys! I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it,” the “Sorry” crooner, 25, captioned a cartoon photo of the animal on Instagram on Saturday, August 24. “I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or . Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA.”

The model, 22, took to the comments section of her husband’s post to share the pet name she’s planning on calling the animal. “Tushi buns,” she wrote.

Justin then shared a series of Instagram Stories of the tiny cat on Sunday, August 25, that showed the feline squirming in the middle of the night. “Go to bed Sushi!!” the Canada native wrote alongside the clip.

The new addition comes on the heels of news that Justin and Hailey will celebrate their love in a “super small ceremony, with under 100 people,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The pair legally wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

An insider tells Us that the Bieber’s wedding guests will lodge at Montage Hotels’ Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina; however, it’s yet to be confirmed if that is where their ceremony will take place as well. TMZ reported on Thursday, August 22, that the bash will take place on September 30.

The couple first became pet parents in December 2018 when they welcomed a “Christmas baby” — their dog, Oscar.

“Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” Justin captioned a photo of himself and the canine at the time. The Drop the Mic cohost, meanwhile, showed off the tiny pup in a series of Instagram Stories, and has since shared dozens of pictures and videos of the pooch.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!