Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, was charged with one count of reckless driving three months after the accident occurred. His arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us in a statement on Friday, June 16. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Earlier this year, Davidson was driving in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, when he lost control of the vehicle, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. Davidson’s car reportedly jumped the curb and destroyed a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a nearby home, leaving skid marks on the owner’s lawn. Police were called to the scene and an investigation began. At the time, Davidson was not arrested and authorities didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.

“The structure of the house is damaged tremendously,” the owner of the home exclusively told Us Weekly at the time of the crash, adding that Davidson’s Mercedes was totaled. “It was very dramatic.”

The property owner went on to say that only his 16-year-old daughter was home at the time of the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. “Accidents can happen,” he told Us, noting that no one — including Davidson and Wonders, 27 — was “physically injured” by the crash. “The main thing for me is they are OK,” the owner continued. “We don’t think it’s safe [to be in the house].”

At the time of the accident, the couple didn’t share with the homeowner — or his daughter — what caused the crash. The owner noted that his daughter was “in shock” and didn’t ask Davidson or Wonders many questions. “They gave their phone number of a manager and said the manager will take care of it,” he explained to Us, adding that a car came to pick Davidson and Wonders up after the incident.

Davidson and Wonders — who met on the set of the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies — began their whirlwind romance after attending a hockey game with their fellow costar Rachel Sennott in December 2022. At the time, Davidson was still romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski. However, Us confirmed that the duo called it quits after two months of dating.

Following his split from Ratajkowski, 31, Wonders and Davidson were spotted on a series of dates including grabbing lunch in New York City and a romantic vacation to Hawaii.

In June, a source exclusively told Us that Davidson “couldn’t be happier” with Wonders. “Things are going great,” the insider said, noting that “things are getting pretty serious between them.”