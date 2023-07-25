Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Pete Davidson Sentenced to Community Service, Must Attend Traffic School After Car Crash

By
Pete Davidson Sentenced to Community Service Must Attend Traffic School After Car Crash
Pete Davidson Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson has struck a deal after being involved in a dangerous car crash earlier this year, avoiding jail time.

Davidson, 29, was placed under a diversion program, which allows eligible defendants to avoid serving jail time if they complete treatment and education classes. The court can then dismiss and seal the case with no record of conviction. A hearing is scheduled in June 2024 for Davidson’s diversion.

According to the Los Angeles County D.A.’s office, Davidson must complete 50 hours of community service and attend 12 hours of traffic school, along with finishing a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.

While the incident occurred in California, Davidson may be able to complete his requirements in New York City. He must have all hours finished within the next 18 months.

Pete Davidson Through the Years

Pete Davidson Through the Years: Relationships, Career Highlights and More

Read article

CNN reported on Monday, July 24, that Davidson’s counsel indicated his interest in completing his community service with the New York Fire Department. Davidson’s late father, Scott, was a firefighter before he died in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Davidson was driving with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, in March when he lost control of his vehicle in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. His car hopped the curb and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a nearby house. Skid marks were left on the lawn, and police quickly arrived on the scene.

Pete Davidson Sentenced to Community Service Must Attend Traffic School After Car Crash Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock

“The structure of the house is damaged tremendously,” the homeowner exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was very dramatic.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Davidson’s Mercedes-Benz was totaled, but there were no injuries sustained in the crash. The homeowner’s 16-year-old daughter was there when the accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time. No arrests were made in connection with the crash, and authorities did not believe Davidson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while behind the wheel.

“Accidents can happen,” the owner told Us. “The main thing for me is they are OK. … They gave their phone number of a manager and said the manager will take care of it.”

Pete Davidson Sentenced to Community Service Must Attend Traffic School After Car Crash 2
A vehicle believed to have been involved in late night car accident that Pete Davidson and Sui Wonders were in which crashed into a house in Beverly Hills. APEX / MEGA

Three months later, Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office noted in a statement to Us in June. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years.”

pete-davidson-dating-history

Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More!

Read article

The statement continued: “This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Pete Davidson Sentenced to Community Service Must Attend Traffic School After Car Crash 3
The home Pete Davidson crashed and totalled his car into. APEX / MEGA

Davidson and Wonders sparked a romance after working together on the 2022 movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. Though the pair have kept their relationship relatively private, a source exclusively told Us in June that the twosome are “getting pretty serious” and Davidson “couldn’t be happier.”

Later that month, however, Davidson reportedly entered rehab after struggling with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder. The Saturday Night Live alum has been candid about his mental health through the years, frequently discussing his highs and lows in his comedy.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories