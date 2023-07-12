Madelyn Cline has sparked split speculation after unfollowing Jackson Guthy.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed on Tuesday, July 11, that the Glass Onion star, 25, is no longer keeping up with Guthy, 27, on Instagram. The songwriter, for his part, still currently follows Cline after posting a steamy photo of the pair on the social media platform back in May.

Other fans have pointed out that she archived or removed snaps of her and Guthy, with one user tweeting: “Um why did madelyn unfollow jackson and delete her recent of him.”

The actress’ last public post with Guthy still on her account is from her birthday celebration in December 2022. “The day i turned 52 !!,” she captioned various Instagram photos from her festivities.

Cline sparked romance rumors with Guthy in June 2022 following her high-profile split from Chase Stokes. The Outer Banks costars started dating after meeting on the set of the hit Netflix series. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that they pulled the plug on their romance after more than one year of dating.

Guthy, meanwhile, previously made headlines for his on-and-off-again relationship with Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli. The duo called it quits in 2021.

Following her split from Stokes, 30, Cline reflected on how the relationship changed her perspective on dating in the public eye.

“[It] happened to be on a stage, but it taught me a lot about myself and what I want and also about, again, learning what I want to keep for myself — the things that I want to be selfish about,” she told Today in February.

Cline also made it clear that she had plans to remain more tight-lipped about her personal life, adding, “Some people can do it — I can’t. If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small. I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

That same month, Cline subtly gushed about her connection with Guthy.

“I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered,” she told Cosmopolitan after confirming she was “happily taken” and felt “incredibly happy” with the new man in her life.