Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have “decided to go their separate ways,” but neither one is to blame for their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” the insider says, explaining, “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Davidson, 29, has been leaning on his mom and sister, who have been “really supportive,” the source says. “Although they loved Chase, they support whatever decision Pete makes.”

With his family on his side, Davidson is “handling the breakup really well,” the insider tells Us, adding that the Saturday Night Live alum is “enjoying single life again.”

Davidson and Wonders, 27, formed a connection while working on their horror-comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which filmed in 2021. The movie hit theaters in August 2022 and four months later, the costars sparked romance speculation while attending a New York Rangers game alongside castmate Rachel Sennot.

Davidson was fresh off his breakup with Emily Ratajkowski when he and Wonders began hanging out. (Us broke the news in November 2022 that Davidson and Ratajkowski, 32, were dating but they called it quits before the end of the year.)

Davidson and Wonders continued to fuel relationship rumors in January when they were spotted together on several occasions. Their outings included a day at Universal Studios, a lunch date in the Big Apple and jetting off to Hawaii.

The twosome didn’t immediately confirm their romance, but a source told Us in January that the pair had “insane chemistry” from the moment they met on set. After reuniting on camera for Peacock’s Bupkis, Davidson finally addressed his and Wonders’ dynamic.

“I mean, she’s the best,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight in April. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

Wonders gushed about Davidson the following month, telling Nylon, “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything. It feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

The duo’s relationship continued to heat up in June, with a source exclusively telling Us that Davidson “couldn’t be happier” dating Wonders. The insider said that Davidson thought Wonders was “refreshing” and their romance was full of “laughing, joking around, and just having fun.”

Later that month, multiple outlets reported that Davidson entered rehab to deal with his ongoing PTSD and borderline personality disorder. His rehab stay came after Davidson left an angry message for PETA after the organization allegedly slammed him for buying a puppy instead of adopting.

The PETA incident came a few months after Davidson and Wonders were involved in a car crash in Los Angeles in March. Davidson was later charged with one count of reckless driving after his vehicle hit a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a nearby house.

Davidson struck a deal regarding the accident and was placed under a diversion program that allows eligible defendants to avoid serving jail time if they complete treatment and education classes afterward. The court can then dismiss and seat the case with no record of conviction.

Davidson’s diversion hearing is scheduled in June 2024. In the meantime, he must complete 50 hours of community service and attend 12 hours of traffic school, along with finishing a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.