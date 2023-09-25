Madelyn Cline is no stranger to a high-profile romance following the 2020 premiere of Netflix’s Outer Banks.

As fans shipped Cline and costar Chase Stokes on screen as Sarah Cameron and John B, respectively, they were getting cozy in real life. Cline and Stokes hard-launched their relationship in June 2020 with an Instagram post.

“Cat’s outta the bag,” Stokes captioned in the since-deleted photo, posting a picture of himself and Cline enjoying a beach picnic.

As time went on, the stars shared how they went from coworkers to something more.

“It was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Stokes exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there.”

After more than one year together, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that Stokes and Cline had split.

Immediately after their breakup went public, fans started to speculate that Cline had moved on with Ross Butler. However, he confirmed they were “just friends” while chatting with TMZ at the time.

Keep scrolling to see the actress’ full dating history so far: