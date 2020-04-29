John B and Sarah Cameron are certainly hot and heavy on Outer Banks, but now fans are wondering if Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating offscreen as well.

Stokes, 27, and Cline, 22, who play the popular couple on the Netflix drama, sparked dating rumors when they appeared in the same apartment for joint interviews amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

“Some of the cast — Drew Starkey (Rafe), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Chase and myself — and our friend Elaine are all kind of quarantined together right now,” Cline told E! News on April 21, confirming that they were in her apartment.

Stokes added, “Through a weird chain of events we were kind of like, ‘Let’s do this together.’”

Days later, Pankow confirmed to Us Weekly that he is with his costars.

“The characters that play Sarah Cameron, John B and Rafe, we all quarantined and we were like, ‘We’re going to stay up and we’re going to watch it.’ We get through to like the second episode and we’re like, ‘You guys ready to go to bed?’ I’m like, ‘I’m ready to go to bed,’” Pankow admitted. “So we just go to bed. I mean we’ve already seen the show like about five times through because we went to all the screeners for it and when the episode was finished after doing the post, we were getting to see it and see the final cut. But it was pretty much the first time we could binge the show all the way through for the first time. So, that was fun. So we did. We did finish the show in like two or three days.”

Stokes fueled the romance speculation when he left a flirty comment on Cline’s Instagram post on Monday, April 27.

“Heart rate … decreasing … help,” the actor commented on a glamour shot of the actress for 1883 Magazine.

After fans flooded the comments section, he left another remark, writing, “Man I really stirred the pot here didn’t I.”

While the twosome have yet to publicly comment on dating rumors, they are certainly hoping to explore their character’s onscreen romance if Netflix picks up the series for season 2.

“Obviously, we have these two kids who have completely uprooted their life in a place they would never imagine stuff would happen, so are they gonna come back? Am I still a felon? Am I a convicted murderer?” Stokes questioned to Entertainment Tonight on April 16.

Cline, for her part, pointed out that Sarah and John B got real serious, real quick.

“I mean, when you look at the timeline, they’ve only really been together for, like, a week. So, you have these two kids who are obviously madly in love with each other and they’re headed to the Bahamas … It feels like there’s this great opportunity to show the honeymoon phase of this,” she explained. “You know, this relationship where they run away from home and they’re in this vacation destination and everything seems fine, and then all of a sudden just like, the drama hits … everything catches up to them. I think they are definitely gonna go through some challenges.”

Outer Banks is currently streaming on Netflix.