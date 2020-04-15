The Goonies meets The O.C. Dawson’s Creek meets Ozark. Gossip Girl meets Stranger Things. Those are just some of the comparisons fans have made after watching Netflix’s latest teen drama Outer Banks, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, April 15.

The drama follows a group of local teens living in Outer Banks of North Carolina referred to as the “Pogues.” After a hurricane hits the vacation spot, everything is turned upside down and the best friends are thrown into a mystery. Not only are they searching for one member’s missing father, they’re also forced into a high-stakes treasure hunt.

The Pogues — the poor local families who work for the wealthy seasonal tourists — are made up of Pope (Jonathan Daviss), John B (Chase Stokes) and JJ (Rudy Pankow). Although Kiara (Madison Bailey) doesn’t have the same background, she’s become part of the group … and it’s safe to assume that a romance between her and one of the handsome and usually shirtless men is likely.

The group’s lives are tightly intertwined with the wealthy tourists in town (referred to as the “Kooks”), especially Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline). Although her father owns one of the yachts the Pogues clean, she has an interest in their lifestyle more than her own. Naturally, her clean-cut, polo-wearing boyfriend Topper (Austin North) is not a fan of the townies.

“[The Pogues] see her as the enemy, especially Kiara,” Bailey told PopSugar. “We’re so hesitant with Sarah because we want to protect each other so badly and we feel as though bringing in the one demographic that we’re constantly protecting each other from is a little frustrating. It’s him choosing between what he wants to do, and his best friends. Eventually, in the end, loyal friends are going to support you no matter what.”

Creators Jonas Pate and Josh Pate, who are from North Carolina, based many of the characters on people they knew, Bailey added.

“Pogues and Kooks are real, they’re just not called that,” the Black Lightening actress shared. “The root of [the rivalry] would be the privilege aspect of it. Of seeing somebody who gets to be born into this life as an enemy. That’s real. You see people that have more than you that didn’t even have to work for it and it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating when you have to try so hard. It’s stressful too. You can be a superior Pogue and you’ll never be as a mediocre Kook.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more about the new show.