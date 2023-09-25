Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline‘s romance has left Us — and them — surprised by how quickly their connection developed.

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple, who “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible. “They assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

Us broke the news on Friday, September 22, that Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, have been dating after calling it quits with their previous partners. (The comedian parted ways with Chase Sui Wonders in August after less than one year of dating. Meanwhile, Cline confirmed her split from Jackson Guthy in July when she unfollowed the musician and removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram.)

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the insider continued. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

One day after Davidson and Cline’s romance made headlines, Us confirmed that the Outer Banks star supported her new man at his stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas. According to the source, Davidson and Cline have already spent time with each other’s friends and loved ones.

“Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way,” the insider shared. “They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Cline has also received the stamp of approval from Davidson’s family. “Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source concluded.

Before his romance with Cline, Davidson was linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and more A-list stars. He previously discussed his approach when it comes to dating someone new.

“I’m just very, very honest,” Davidson said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, noting that he isn’t into “playing any of the games” in a relationship. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

The Bupkis star said it was important to be honest with a potential partner. “Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” he continued. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

Cline, meanwhile, opened up about the major lesson she learned after publicly dating costar Chase Stokes.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” the actress, who dated Stokes, 31, from 2020 to 2021, told Cosmopolitan in February. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones