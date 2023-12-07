Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía‘s romance is heating up, but neither are in a rush to get serious following their respective splits.
“They started as friends, but things turned romantic,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about White, 32, and Rosalía’s (full name Rosalía Vila Tobella) growing connection.
According to a second insider, the pair have enjoyed spending time together. “They talk about music, art and culture,” the source adds, noting White likes the singer’s “style and intellectual savvy” while Rosalía, 31, appreciates his “easy going” personality.
White and Rosalía have recently been spotted on various dates in Los Angeles, which have allowed them to learn more about each other. “Rosalía can tell he’s a compassionate person,” the second source notes. “For right now, they’re just enjoying each other’s company.”
Before going public with Rosalía, White made headlines for his personal life when he was spotted making out with Ashley Moore. The duo were photographed packing on the PDA in August, in the midst of White’s divorce proceedings with estranged wife Addison Timlin.
“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” a source exclusively shared with Us at the time before referring to White and Moore’s chemistry as “off the charts.”
White’s brief romance with Moore, 30, subsequently fizzled out as he focused on navigating his split in the public eye. Us confirmed in May that Timlin, 32, filed for divorce from the Bear star after more than three years of marriage. That same month, Timlin candidly discussed the challenges of parenting on her own.
“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” the actress, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with White, wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”
Timlin thanked her loved ones for being by her side, adding in the lengthy post, “It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”
After facing backlash for her use of “single mom,” Timlin changed her caption to “co-parent.” The twosome have since publicly reunited multiple times while putting a united front for their children.
“It’s been insane,” White told British GQ in November about his response to his personal life making headlines. “A lot of high highs [and] a lot of terribly low lows.”
Meanwhile, Rosalía’s ex Rauw Alejandro announced in July that they called off their engagement.
“Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged.”
Alejandro continued: “And for the respect that I have for her, for our families and for everything we lived, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live.”
For more on White and Rosalía’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.