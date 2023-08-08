Cancel OK
Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore ‘Aren’t Putting Any Labels’ on New Romance After Makeout Session

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore are enjoying their time together following their public makeup session.

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after White, 32, and Moore, 30, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles earlier this month.

According to the insider, White and Moore’s chemistry is “off the charts” as they continue to navigate their new romance. The steamy outing came amid White’s ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Aren t Putting Any Labels on New Romance After Makeout Session 320
Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore. Shutterstock (2)

Us confirmed in May that Timlin, 32, filed for divorce from ​the Bear star after more than three years of marriage. That same month, Timlin candidly discussed the challenges of parenting on her own following their split.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” the actress, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with White, wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

Timlin reflected on the difficult adjustment to her new normal.

“It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights,” she continued. “To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Timlin thanked her loved ones for being by her side, adding in the lengthy post, “So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me ‘I’ve got you.'”

Eagle-eyed followers later noticed that Timlin changed her caption from “single mom” to “co-parent.” Two months later, White and Timlin publicly reunited at their daughter’s soccer game, where they were seen sharing a hug.

The source told Us that White and Timlin’s friendly interaction is an example of how they have remained on good terms, sharing, “People took that out of context. They’re committed to being loving coparents.”

