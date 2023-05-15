By her side. Jeremy Allen White‘s estranged wife, Addison Timlin, received an outpour of support after offering a candid glimpse into her life as a single mother.

The actress, 31, who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with White, 32, broke her silence on the major life change on Mother’s Day. In response, stars such as Justin Long and Kate Bosworth took to the comments section to praise Timlin for her honesty.

Long, 44, wrote in the comments section, “I love you so big, bug. So grateful to know you and those little bugs ❤️and I second the praise for goldfish, crocs, friends and pirates booty (but I’m gonna get you hooked on their ‘smart puffs’ — you won’t look back 🫢🤤 Can’t wait to hang).”

Meanwhile, Bosworth, 40, who got engaged to Long earlier this year, posted a message of encouragement. “We love you 🌻 here’s to glorious glittering honest powerful you 💛,” the model wrote.

Actors including Kevin McHale, Torrey DeVitto, Jane Levy and Ashley Benson left heart emojis. Miles Teller‘s wife, Keleigh Teller (née Sperry), for her part, wished Timlin a happy Mother’s Day.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Meredith Hagner also joined in on the love with a reminder to Timlin about how “amazing” she is, while Jenna Ushkowitz praised her pal for being “superwoman” to her kids. In response to Timlin’s emotional words, Morgan Stewart replied that the Californication alum was “kicking ass” in the aftermath of her split.

Timlin opened up about adjusting to parenting on her own just days after filing for divorce.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so fucking hard. It is all out covered in shit crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” the Philadelphia native wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside snaps of her and her children. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

In the lengthy social media post, Timlin reflected on how “these last 9 months” taught her how to cope with the new normal.

“It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same,” she continued. “My hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it.”

The Little Sister star, who tied the knot with White in 2019, noted she felt “peaceful” with her kids by her side.

“Im feeling so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has,” Timlin concluded. “So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me ‘I’ve got you.'”

Timlin filed for divorce from ​the Bear star on Thursday, May 11, after more than three years of marriage. The All Roads to Perla star submitted a divorce petition categorized as “dissolution with minor child,” which falls under the “family law division” in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Timlin gushed over her now-estranged husband after he won for best actor at the Golden Globes.

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless I’d be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f–king heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.”

She added: “What a privilege it’s been to know first. I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned [sic] another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud.”

White, for his part, mentioned Timlin during his acceptance speech, saying, “I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”