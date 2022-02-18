Morgan Stewart is a mom — again! The Daily Pop star gave birth on Thursday, February 17, to her and husband Jordan McGraw’s second baby.

“GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love 💙,” she wrote on Friday, February 18, via Instagram alongside a hospital snap.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 in California, four months after the pair’s first pregnancy announcement. Their daughter, Row, arrived in February 2021. Seven months later, the former reality star, 33, debuted her second baby bump.

“One year and almost two perfect babies later. The most complete I’ve ever felt,” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum gushed via Instagram in December 2021 while celebrating her and McGraw’s first anniversary. “Thank you for being the perfect partner and for allowing me to calm the f–k down. I love you! Cheers to so much more.”

Dr. Phil McGraw’s son, 35, added in a post of his own: “Who would’ve thought you could fit so many perfect moments into one year? Thank you for making our first so incredible, @morganstewart. I’m still not sure how I got so lucky. With you, I know that each of our next will be more special than the last forever. I love you!”

The Texas native’s family members sweetly commented on the social media upload, including mom Robin McGraw and brother Jay McGraw. “Wow. Happy tears flowing after reading this. Dad and I are so happy for you both and precious Row,” the Inside My Heart author, 67, wrote, while the Renovate My Family alum, 42, added, “Happy anniversary you love birds!”

Stewart was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick, but she and her fellow E! personality called it quits in 2019.

“I know many of you have been curious about the current status of mine and Brendan’s relationship,” the California native wrote via Instagram in August of that year. “Many of you got to know us and our story through the show, and feel connected to us, and for that, we are forever grateful. Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

The former blogger first dated Jordan before she wed Fitzpatrick, 32. They reconciled in late 2019, getting engaged in July 2020.

Since the couple’s eldest child, Row, arrived, their sex life has been “rickety,” the new mom said during an April 2021 episode of her E! show.

“My first postpartum checkup when she was like, ‘You’re gonna feel a little pressure.’ [But] where’s the pressure? I felt nothing,” Stewart joked in April 2021. “Things were really open. I was like, there’s an entire appliance in me. I can’t feel a thing.”

