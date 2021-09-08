Six months after giving birth to daughter Row, Morgan Stewart is pregnant with her and Jordan McGraw’s second child.

“Round two,” the country singer, 34, captioned a Wednesday, September 8, Instagram photo of himself cradling the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum’s baby bump. The former reality star, 33, showed her pregnancy progress in a floral dress.

“Maybe this baby will look like me??” the Daily Pop host added in a post of her own. McGraw commented, “That’s our family.”

Stewart’s friends, from Stassi Schroeder to Joe Jonas, commented their congratulations on the social media upload. “No. Freaking. WAY. MORGAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is amazing!!!!!! I can’t say congratulations enough!!!!!!!!” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, gushed, while the Jonas Brothers member, 32, added multiple heart emojis.

The reveal came one year after the couple announced their first pregnancy with pink balloons. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the California native wrote via Instagram in August 2020. McGraw joked at the time that he had been “working on [his] dad jokes for years.”

Their baby girl arrived in February. “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices and 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!” the new mom gushed to her Instagram followers at the time. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

While awaiting the little one, the pair tied the knot in their Beverly Hills home. Dr. Phil McGraw’s son had proposed to the E! personality in July 2020.

“Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw,” the bride captioned wedding photos five months after the proposal. “12-9-20.”

Stewart was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick from 2016 to 2019.

“We have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote of their split in August 2019. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives. … I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship.”

Prior to marrying Fitzpatrick, Stewart was linked to Jordan. Us Weekly broke the news in March 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple had reconnected and been “dating for months.”