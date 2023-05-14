A new chapter. Jeremy Allen White’s estranged wife, Addison Timlin, broke her silence after filing for divorce in a candid Mother’s Day tribute.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so fucking hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” Timlin, 31, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and her two children. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

The Pennsylvania native — who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with White, 32 — called solo parenting a “painful” experience, but shared that the lows are “demolished by the staggering heights” and happier moments.

“To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be,” she continued. “It’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Timlin filed for divorce from The Bear star on Thursday, May 11, after more than three years of marriage. The All Roads to Perla actress submitted a divorce petition categorized as “dissolution with minor child” with the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. The filing falls under the “family law division” in L.A.

The estranged spouses — who tied the knot in October 2019 — met in 2008 on the set of their film, Afterschool, and were together for nearly 15 years before they called it quits.

Sunday’s social media upload marks the first time Timlin has spoken out since filing for divorce. In her post, the Fallen star shared that being a mom was “the only thing I ever wanted.” She added that parenting her two little ones is “the most remarkable being on the planet” and “doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has.”

The mother of two concluded her message by thanking the people, places and things that have helped her “these last nine months” — including “Mac and cheese,” “lollipops,” “pirate’s booty,” “my friends,” my neighbors” and “soap & water” — giving a special shoutout to anyone who “turned and said to me, ‘I’ve got you.’”

Following her heartfelt message, the American Horror Stories alum’s friends quickly took to the comments section to show their support. “We love you 🌻 here’s to glorious glittering honest powerful you 💛,” Kate Bosworth wrote, while her fiancé, Justin Long, replied: “I love you so big, bug. So grateful to know you and those little bugs ❤️.”

Keleigh Teller, for her part, wished Timlin a “Happy Mother’s Day,” while Kevin McHale simply commented three red heart emojis.

The Shameless alum and the Feast of the Seven Fishes actress have notoriously played coy about their relationship over for years — even while Timlin was pregnant with both of their children — but White has often gushed over his children. In August 2022, he shared how they’ve helped him in his relationship with the Life Like star.

“I learn a lot from them,” he told InStyle at the time. “I feel like in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I’ve been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I’m so happy to be in the house all the time with them.”

The After Everything later sang their praises — along with Timlin’s — after winning the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Musical/Comedy for his role as Carmen “Carmey” Berzatto on The Bear.

“[Dolores], Ezer, I love you so, so, so, so, much,” White said at the January awards show. “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”