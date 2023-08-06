Jeremy Allen White was spotted packing on the PDA with model Ashley Moore.

The star of The Bear, 32, was seen passionately kissing and embracing Moore, 30, on Saturday, August 5, photos obtained by TMZ reveal. The pair were dressed casually with the I Know What You Did Last Summer star wearing leggings and a hoodie while White wore baggy jeans, a patterned t-shirt and baseball cap. When they weren’t kissing on the sidewalk, the duo were seen smiling affectionately as they waited in line for coffee.

Their outing comes one week after White sparked speculation that perhaps he and estranged wife Addison Timlin were making amends. The coparents were spotted looking cozy while attending 4-year-old daughter Ezer’s soccer game in Los Angeles on July 27. White put his arm around Timlin and gave her a kiss on the cheek. For her part, Timlin appeared to tightly close her eyes while hugging White.

The photos came two months after Timlin — who also shares daughter Dolores, 2, with White — filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

The estranged spouses, who tied the knot in October 2019, first met in 2008 while filming Afterschool and played coy about their relationship status for years. However, their romance was finally confirmed when Timlin debuted her pregnancy. She and White welcomed daughter Ezer in October 2018.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Shameless alum and Timlin were engaged in April 2019, and they tied the knot six months later surrounded by their loved ones. They expanded their family again in December 2020 when Dolores was born.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One year ago, White gushed about the joys of having children and said that his daughters had helped him grow.

“I learn a lot from them,” he told InStyle at the time. “I feel like in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I’ve been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I’m so happy to be in the house all the time with them.”

Days after filing for divorce in May 2023, Timlin shared that she was having trouble adjusting to parenting without White around.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and her two children. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

She called solo parenting a “painful” experience, but shared that the lows are “demolished by the staggering heights” and happier moments.

After sharing the post, she edited the term “single mom” to read “co-parent.”