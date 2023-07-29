Jeremy Allen White and estranged wife Addison Timlin looked amicable at their eldest daughter’s soccer game amid their divorce.

White and Timlin, both 32, were spotted embracing while attending 4-year-old daughter Ezer’s soccer match in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 27, per photos obtained by multiple outlets.

In one image, the Bear actor — who was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and green shorts — appeared to kiss Timlin on the cheek. Another image showed the exes with their arms around each other with White’s hand on Timlin’s head. (The actress, for her part, sported a beige tee and brown shorts with a white baseball cap.) A third picture featured Timlin closing her eyes while tightly hugging her ex.

The photos come two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Timlin — who also shares daughter Dolores, 2, with White — filed for divorce from the Hulu star on May 11 after three years of marriage.

Three days later, Timlin shared her candid thoughts on being a single mom in a Mother’s Day Instagram post.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard,” she wrote at the time. “It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard.”

She added: “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

While she got real about the struggles of solo parenting, Timlin also acknowledged the beauty of being a mom.

“To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be,” she wrote. “It’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Timlin and White first connected after meeting on the set of 2008’s Afterschool. While it’s unclear exactly when the twosome’s relationship turned romantic, Timlin hinted at their romance in a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that she and her man — who she did not mention by name — had “a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time.”

Ten years later, when winning the 2023 Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for The Bear, White gave a shout-out to Timlin.

“I love you deep in my bones,” he said in his acceptance speech. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for White and Timlin for comment.