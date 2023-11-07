Jeremy Allen White has faced a series of ups and downs this year, from his success on The Bear to his ongoing divorce from Addison Timlin.

“It’s been insane,” White, 32, said in an interview with British GQ published on Tuesday, November 7. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

White shared that he was “rocked the hardest” by the challenges he’s faced, adding that it’s taken him a year to “find some footing again.” As he navigates life as a single dad, White confessed he wanted to take some time off from work to make sure he’s there for his and Timlin’s daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2.

“With everything going on in my personal life, I thought, ‘OK, let’s just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don’t work for a while,’” he explained to the outlet. “I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down.”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Timlin, 32, filed for divorce from White in May after three years of marriage. Four months after the initial filing, White agreed to undergo alcohol testing as part of his joint custody agreement with Timlin. The actor agreed to be tested for alcohol five times a week when caring for his daughters and must attend individual therapy once a week in addition to at least two weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

As White and Timlin navigate their new normal, the parents have put on a united front for their children, attending several of their kid’s soccer games together. Recently, Timlin shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of Ezer’s 5th birthday.

“Maybe 5 is this very precious and precarious time where we’re close enough to remember and 5 enough to forge our own path. It feels like this gentle departure,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of her little one. “From baby to kid. From new mom to mother. The littlest letting go. You tell me stories that are so long and nuanced now, you say things like ‘I can’t remember his name, so let’s call him John.’ You have the best sense of humor and the best laugh.”

White replied to the sweet message in the comments section, writing, “Sweetest girl in the world.”

Since his split from Timlin, White has moved on with model Ashley Moore. The couple were first spotted packing on the PDA in August, but a source exclusively told Us at the time that White and Moore, 30, aren’t serious and are just enjoying their time together.

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the insider shared, noting that the duo’s chemistry is “off the charts.”