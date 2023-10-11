Jeremy Allen White will undergo alcohol testing as part of his joint custody agreement with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, White and Timlin, both 32, ultimately agreed that joint custody was their “shared goal.” As a result, The Bear actor will be tested for alcohol five times a week when caring for daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. The latest agreement began October 2, with White passing all of his previous tests dating back to August.

If White receives a positive test or becomes noncompliant with the terms of his custodial arrangement, his time will be “terminated” until the next steps are determined, per the docs. If a test finds alcohol in White’s system, the actor will retest 15 minutes later to confirm the results. Retesting is done to confirm if the positive result was from an alcoholic beverage or due to accidental exposure to a product like mouthwash.

In addition to testing, White also agreed to attend individual therapy once a week and at least two weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Us confirmed in May that Timlin filed for divorce from White after more than three years of marriage. After news broke of their split, Timlin opened up about caring for her two young girls on her own.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” Timlin wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and her two children. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

Eagle-eyed social media users later noticed that Timlin edited her caption to say “co-parent” instead of “single mom.” Since the post, Timlin and White have been spotted putting on a united front for their little ones as they attended their kid’s soccer games and were photographed sharing a hug.

“They’re committed to being loving coparents,” a source exclusively told Us in August before addressing photos of Timlin and White at their daughter’s soccer game. “People took that out of context.”