Addison Timlin celebrated National Daughters Day with an adorable glimpse at her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Jeremy Allen White.

“My favorite girls on Earth,” Timlin, 32, captioned the Instagram Story photo on Monday, September 25, which featured her daughters, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores. The sisters posed for the camera while hanging out at home.

The actress has previously gotten candid about how the experience of raising her kids has changed following her split from White, 32. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Timlin filed for divorce from ​White after more than three years of marriage.

That same month, Timlin posted an emotional message about the challenges she has faced while parenting on her own.

Related: Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin's Ups and Downs Yes, chef! Fans quickly fell for Jeremy Allen White after the premiere of Hulu’s The Bear — but the leading man was already off the market. White met his wife, Addison Timlin, when they were teens filming 2008’s Afterschool, which also starred Ezra Miller and Michael Stuhlbarg. While it’s unclear when their relationship drifted out […]

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

Timlin went on to say that she was still adjusting to the major life change, adding, “It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Related: Hulu's 'The Bear’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life The Bear cast has had more success in their dating lives than their fictional counterparts. The Hulu series, which premiered in June 2022, explores talented chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant following his death. Season 1 focused on Carmy’s attempts to help […]

Following backlash on social media, Timlin later changed her caption from “single mom” to “coparent” instead. The pair have since been spotted putting on a united front while showing their support for their kids.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“They’re committed to being loving coparents,” the insider shared in August before addressing photos of Timlin and White sharing a hug at their daughter’s soccer game. “People took that out of context.”

Related: Former Couples Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

White has also made headlines after several PDA-filled outings with model Ashley Moore. “Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” a second source shared with Us in August about the couple’s “off the charts” connection.