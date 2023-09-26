Addison Timlin celebrated National Daughters Day with an adorable glimpse at her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Jeremy Allen White.
“My favorite girls on Earth,” Timlin, 32, captioned the Instagram Story photo on Monday, September 25, which featured her daughters, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores. The sisters posed for the camera while hanging out at home.
The actress has previously gotten candid about how the experience of raising her kids has changed following her split from White, 32. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Timlin filed for divorce from White after more than three years of marriage.
That same month, Timlin posted an emotional message about the challenges she has faced while parenting on her own.
“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”
Timlin went on to say that she was still adjusting to the major life change, adding, “It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”
Following backlash on social media, Timlin later changed her caption from “single mom” to “coparent” instead. The pair have since been spotted putting on a united front while showing their support for their kids.
“They’re committed to being loving coparents,” the insider shared in August before addressing photos of Timlin and White sharing a hug at their daughter’s soccer game. “People took that out of context.”
White has also made headlines after several PDA-filled outings with model Ashley Moore. “Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” a second source shared with Us in August about the couple’s “off the charts” connection.