Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, cannot believe their eldest daughter, Ezer Billie, is already 5 years old.

“My world feels totally tilted on its axis. I am bewildered and in a merciless chokehold of the mystical space/time continuum. How on Earth?” Timlin, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 20, sharing photos of daughter Ezer. “I see you and see 1,000 years in all directions, always. These days all you want to do is pretend to be a newborn baby. Talking about your birth and the way I would hold you. It’s like both of our bodies are remembering at the same time and both of our brains are trying to catch up.”

She continued: “Maybe 5 is this very precious and precarious time where we’re close enough to remember and 5 enough to forge our own path. It feels like this gentle departure. From baby to kid. From new mom to mother. The littlest letting go. You tell me stories that are so long and nuanced now, you say things like ‘I can’t remember his name, so let’s call him John.’ You have the best sense of humor and the best laugh.”

The actress gushed that Ezer always knows “when someone needs a friend” and “when something feels wrong,” which Timlin has loved getting to see.

“You keep growing and I do too. I look at your face and see my life flash before my eyes,” Timlin added. “I see everyone I’ve ever loved and everything that’s ever moved me. I see everyone you are yet to love and every movement you are yet to feel. It fills me with joy and peace and fear and anticipation all at once. It is a two-step with life and a two step with death. That’s what being a parent is, it’s just that dance all of the time.”

White, for his part, was quick to respond in the comments of Timlin’s post. “Sweetest girl in the world,” the Bear star, 32, replied on Friday.

White and Timlin — who met as teens while filming 2008’s Afterschool — welcomed Ezer in October 2018. They wed one year later before their second daughter, Dolores, was born in December 2020. Nearly three years later, Us Weekly confirmed that White and Timlin had separated.

According to May court documents, Timlin filed for divorce in Los Angeles. They reached a custody agreement regarding Ezer and Dolores’ care earlier this month, planning to share joint custody.

Per the agreement, White will be tested for alcohol five times a week when caring for their daughters. White also agreed to attend individual therapy once a week and at least two weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Since splitting from Timlin, White has moved on with model Ashley Moore, but a source told Us in August that they haven’t put “any labels on their relationship” just yet.