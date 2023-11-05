Jeremy Allen White’s dating life has seen some ups and downs since he split from wife Addison Timlin in 2023.

While the duo met while filming 2008’s Afterschool, it took a few years before anything romantic between them developed. Timlin first hinted at her and White’s relationship, revealing that things took “a hard right turn into romance,” during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2013.

After years together, White and Timlin officially tied the knot in 2019. They share two daughters — Ezer, born in 2018 and Dolores, born in 2020.

While White didn’t share much about his relationship publicly, The Bear actor did give Timlin a shout-out when taking home a Golden Globe Award in January 2023.

“I love you deep in my bones,” he said during his Best Actor speech. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Things in their relationship took a turn when Us Weekly confirmed in May 2023 that Timlin had filed for divorce. Since their split, White has been spotted publicly with a few other ladies, sparking some romance rumors.

Keep scrolling to see who else White has been romantically linked to over the years: