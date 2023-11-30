Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Are Dating

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are officially an item.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

White, 32, and Rosalía, 31, (full name Rosalia Vila Tobella) have been spotted out and about together on several occasions. Late last month, the duo took a day trip to a Los Angeles farmers market. During the outing, White was seen carrying several bouquets while Rosalía held a singular flower in her hand.

More recently, the Bear star and the singer took a smoke break while hanging out in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 29. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair stood facing each other with their feet touching. They shared a big hug before parting ways.

White’s romance with Rosalía comes after he was seen passionately kissing model Ashley Moore in August. One week before his PDA-filled L.A. outing with Moore, 30, White sparked speculation that he and estranged wife Addison Timlin were reconciling. The coparents were seen embracing and walking with their arms around each other at their 5-year-old daughter Ezer’s soccer game in July.

Despite the cozy moment, the exes — who also share 2-year-old daughter Dolores — are moving ahead with their split. Last month, White agreed to undergo alcohol testing as part of his joint custody arrangement with Timlin, 32, who filed for divorce in May.

According to court documents obtained by Us, White will be tested for alcohol five times a week when caring for his daughters. If the actor receives a positive test or becomes noncompliant with the terms of the agreement, his time with his children will be “terminated” until next steps are determined.

In addition to testing, White also agreed to attend two weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and one weekly individual therapy session.

White opened up about the contrast between his personal struggles and his professional success during an interview with British GQ earlier this month.

“It’s been insane,” he told the outlet. “A lot of high highs [and] a lot of terribly low lows.”

Timlin, for her part, shared a candid Instagram post in May about raising kids on her own.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” she wrote before changing the phrase “single mom” to “coparent” one day later. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

While their split has been tough on both White and Timlin, a source exclusively told Us in August that the twosome are “committed to being loving coparents.”