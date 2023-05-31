Getting serious! Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas opened up about her relationship with Matthew Lawrence — and it sounds like she’s found The One.

“For sure,” the TLC member, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked whether the Brotherly Love alum, 43, could be her “forever partner.” The Grammy winner — who was promoting the upcoming Lifetime documentary TLC Forever — added that her beau has the “most pure, genuine heart” of anyone she’s ever met.

“I have a long list,” the “No Scrubs” artist continued, explaining what she looks for in a partner. “I was never willing to compromise my list. … It’s so long, and he checks [all the boxes] off.”

An added bonus is that Lawrence gets along with her son, Tron, 25, whom she shares with ex Dallas Austin. “Everybody gets along,” Chilli told Us. “My son approves. I mean, it’s all great.”

The Georgia native and the former Boy Meets World star were first linked in January after spending the holidays together in late 2022. “Matthew couldn’t be happier than he is with Rozonda, and things are going amazing,” an insider exclusively told Us in March. “Their chemistry is off the charts and he feels like he can totally be himself with her.”

Prior to his romance with Chilli, Lawrence was married to Cheryl Burke. The Money Plane actor and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 39, called it quits in January 2022 after nearly three years of marriage and finalized their divorce eight months later.

Chilli, for her part, previously dated Austin, 52, in the 1990s. After their split, she moved on with Usher, whom she dated from 2001 to 2003.

Unlike some of Chilli’s past boyfriends, Lawrence isn’t involved in the music industry, but he may still make time to join her on some of TLC’s upcoming tour dates if time permits. “Matthew is working like crazy with his brothers,” the Marshall actress told Us, referring to Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence. “They have a new podcast called ‘Brotherly Love,’ you know? If they can make some time for me, that’ll be great.”

The Girls Cruise alum is gearing up for TLC’s Hot Summer Nights tour with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston, which kicks off in Pelham, Alabama, on Thursday, June 1. Chilli explained that her bandmate, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, is “not in love” with touring, but she personally can’t wait to get back on the road.

“I love performing — touring is the best thing ever,” the former What Chilli Wants star told Us. “I could totally be on tour for a year. I love the tour bus. I cook on the bus. … It’s just so cool. It’s like an apartment on wheels. It’s the best.”

Two days after the tour begins, Lifetime will debut TLC Forever, a new documentary that explores the legacy of the iconic R&B group. Together with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Chilli and T-Boz, 53, became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Since Left Eye’s 2002 death in a car crash at age 30, her bandmates have continued TLC, releasing a self-titled album in 2017.

“We’re sisters,” Chilli told Us of her relationship with T-Boz. “Friends can come and go, but family is forever. … We’ve always been very close. And obviously when we lost our sister, that brought us a lot closer.”

For more on Chilli’s relationship with Matthew and TLC Forever, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

TLC Forever premieres on Lifetime and A&E Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi