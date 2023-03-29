Heating up! Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ whirlwind romance keeps getting better.

“Matthew couldn’t be happier than he is with Rozonda, and things are going amazing. Their chemistry is off the charts and he feels like he can totally be himself with her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lawrence, 43, and the TLC singer, 53. “Their relationship couldn’t be better, and he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

The Boy Meets World alum and the “Waterfalls” songstress were first linked in January after spending the 2022 holidays together. Later that month, a second insider told Us that the pair were smitten by their newfound romance.

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” Lawrence — who finalized his divorce from Cheryl Burke in September 2022 — told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, noting they were hoping to have children together. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

The Brotherly Love alum has since clarified his comments, revealing that he is not putting pressure on Chilli.

“[My brother] Joe [Lawrence] and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together when we were growing up,” Matthew told E! News on March 15, referring to his eldest sibling, 46, who is a father of three. “And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family [with wife Samantha Cope] and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.’ So that’s what I meant by that.”

He added: “[Chilli is] an amazing person. She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again, and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

Chilli — who shares son Tron, 25, with ex Dallas Austin — already has the approval of both the Melissa & Joey alum and youngest brother Andrew Lawrence.

“His brothers absolutely adore her and they completely approve of their relationship. In fact, they have never seen him so happy as he is with her,” the first source adds. “Matthew loves how well she gets along with his family, they hang out all the time and she fits right in. That is something he really values in their relationship because his brothers are everything to him.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones