Family Love Matthew Lawrence Living With Mom Brother Andrew Amid Divorce

Brotherly love! Matthew Lawrence has moved in with family including younger brother, Andrew Lawrence, amid Cheryl Burke divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Boy Meets World alum, 42, revealed in a recent court filing obtained by Us on Friday, June 3, that he currently resides with his mom, Donna Mignogna, and Andrew, 34. The siblings previously worked together with big brother Joey Lawrence on Disney Channels’ Jumping Ship and Horse Sense as well as the ‘90s series Brotherly Love.

Matthew, who split from 38-year-old Burke earlier this year, submitted paperwork on Thursday, June 2, with a Los Angeles court stating his income from the last 12 months was $0 amid the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor’s lack of profit over the last year can be attributed to his status as the “sole proprietor” of his estate and being self-employed. He attached a document that shows his income from self-employment including earnings from Walt Disney Pictures, CBS Television Studios, and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Matthew outlined his assets in the docs, noting that his personal cash and checking accounts, including savings and other deposit accounts sit at a $5,000 balance. He listed $200,000 as his assets for “all other property both real and personal.”

The Pennsylvania native also detailed his average monthly expenses, totaling $10,050, per the docs. Matthew is allegedly paying his attorney $400 an hour with $7,800 paid to the lawyer as of Wednesday, June 1, when he signed the paperwork.

The court has since set a trial setting date for the Hot Chick actor and the Dancing With the Stars pro’s divorce. The hearing, which will determine when the trial will begin, is set for 8:30 a.m. PT on September 26 at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Us confirmed in February that Burke filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” just shy of the estranged couple’s three-year anniversary. The professional dancer, who wed the actor in May 2019, noted that the pair separated in January.

A source later told Us that the duo were “keeping divorce matters private,” confirming that the “reason” for their split “was not about having kids.”

Burke, for her part, has been vocal since announcing the breakup, telling Us in May that she is currently focusing on herself before diving into a new relationship.

“I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” she exclusively told Us last month. “This is just untraining my brain. I need to not be, like, ‘Why do I attract certain men?’ Versus like, ‘Why do certain men disgust me?’ It’s being proactive in trying to stay present and conscious and know my self-worth. And a lot of that is still in the works.”

A few weeks later, the “Burke in the Game” podcast host filed a motion requesting a trial setting for the family law case for her and Matthew.

“Cheryl’s attorney filed a request for trial setting because he’s trying to push the other side to move and get things done,” Goldie Schon, a family law attorney from California, exclusively told Us at the time as to what the new motion could mean. “He’s trying to push it because it’s going to take probably three months to get a trial setting conference on [the] calendar. … This is not happening any time soon. They’re trying to get in front of a judge to resolve issues.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

